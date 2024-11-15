Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital cut CareCloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.37.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 87.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareCloud stock. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of CareCloud worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

