Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Beachbody Price Performance

NYSE:BODI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,722. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. Beachbody has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BODI. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in Beachbody during the third quarter worth $4,287,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beachbody in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. MSA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beachbody during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beachbody during the third quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beachbody in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

