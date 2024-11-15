BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 27733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.21 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 77.88% and a net margin of 84.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.2127 per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. BB Seguridade Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

See Also

