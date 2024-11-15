Barrington Research Issues Positive Forecast for Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Price

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Singular Research upgraded Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.14%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 293,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
