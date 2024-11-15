Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 198,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 86,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Barksdale Resources Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

