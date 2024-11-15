Bard Associates Inc. Takes Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.31 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

