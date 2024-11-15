Bard Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 1.12% of Modiv Industrial worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDV. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Modiv Industrial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Modiv Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:MDV opened at $15.90 on Friday. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.

Modiv Industrial Increases Dividend

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Modiv Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,045.45%.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

