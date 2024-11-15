Bard Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $1,906,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASM opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.51 million, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.97. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 price objective (down from $1.90) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

