Bard Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $2,046,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

FFC opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

