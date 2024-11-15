Bard Associates Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.17% of Harrow worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harrow by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,920,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 217,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 23.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 314,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Harrow during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Price Performance

HROW opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Harrow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harrow

Harrow Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.