Bard Associates Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,168 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Sachem Capital worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sachem Capital Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $1.81 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend

Sachem Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:SACH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 million. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 533.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SACH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sachem Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

