Bard Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals accounts for about 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.40% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. Quarry LP boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $684.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of -0.01. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,498.88. This trade represents a 43.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,040. The trade was a 7.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. 48.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

