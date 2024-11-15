Bard Associates Inc. Buys 2,041 Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL)

Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. The LGL Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned 9.90% of The LGL Group worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LGL opened at $6.08 on Friday. The LGL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

