Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

UAA stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. CWM LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Under Armour by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

