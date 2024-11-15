Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $195.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar has a 1-year low of $135.88 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 224.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,635,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

