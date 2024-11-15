Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $69.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.85.

LITE opened at $85.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $715,867.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,688.80. This represents a 27.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,696.37. This represents a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $4,127,000. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 28.5% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,691,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,177,000 after purchasing an additional 375,389 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,981,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,675,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

