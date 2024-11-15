Barclays Cuts Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $25.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 177,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,513.01 and a beta of 2.21. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 11.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This trade represents a 60.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 399,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,050,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,169,000 after purchasing an additional 773,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

