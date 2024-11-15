Bank of Marin Raises Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bank of Marin grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after buying an additional 1,230,543 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,617,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,481,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 378,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,595. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 92,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,441. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $80.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $923.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

