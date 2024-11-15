Bank of Marin Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,974. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.49. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $206.30 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

