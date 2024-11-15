Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.21 and traded as high as $81.00. Banco Macro shares last traded at $79.64, with a volume of 257,850 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Banco Macro Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($5.50). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 12.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Banco Macro by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Further Reading

