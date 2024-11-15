Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,068,900 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the October 15th total of 1,256,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 517.2 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBAJF remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

