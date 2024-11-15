Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,183 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria makes up approximately 2.1% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 326,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 468,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,312. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.3244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

