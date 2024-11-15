Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 1,254 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.46 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

