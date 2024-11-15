Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 0.7% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $692.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $654.77 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $760.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $884.66.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

