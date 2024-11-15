Balboa Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,645 shares of company stock worth $7,440,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.