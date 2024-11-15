Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 1,140 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners owned 0.29% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 98.8% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at $248,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

XLSR stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $560.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.