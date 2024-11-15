B. Riley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.
AE opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.20). Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $695.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.
