B. Riley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

AE opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.20). Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $695.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.