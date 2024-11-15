Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 60,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,577,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,102,586.88. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 52,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $960,225.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 27,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $477,950.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $739,075.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $487,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $18.42 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $217.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelzoo declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TZOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

