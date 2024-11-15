Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 20.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Azenta by 150.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 24.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Azenta

In other news, CFO Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $69,669.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,702.72. This trade represents a 6.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Azenta Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Azenta had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

