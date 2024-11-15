Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.83.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $604.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 156.22, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.77 and a 1 year high of $624.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. This represents a 5.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,006 shares of company stock worth $161,360,618. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

