Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of AUTL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,413. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

