AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.
ACQ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.44.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoCanada
AutoCanada Stock Performance
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($1.30). The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.62 billion. AutoCanada had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, with a total value of C$270,901.54. In the last three months, insiders acquired 119,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,856. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.