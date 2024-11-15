Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 75.7% in October

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the October 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

