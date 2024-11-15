Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $2,253,111.84 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $2,253,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,535.68. The trade was a 94.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,181,400 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $6,615,840.00.
  • On Monday, November 11th, Reid Hoffman sold 856,797 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $4,703,815.53.
  • On Friday, November 8th, Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $4,596,610.02.
  • On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00.
  • On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 10,380,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,830,546. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 78.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,438,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 273.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

