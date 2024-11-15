AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) CFO Kelly Georgevich Sells 500 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Georgevich sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $13,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,987. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Kelly Georgevich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Kelly Georgevich sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00.
AudioEye Stock Down 3.4 %
AEYE stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. 57,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $34.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of AudioEye
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 24.5% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 515,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 101,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth about $416,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AudioEye
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
