Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atmos Energy worth $38,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $144.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.46 and a 1 year high of $148.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.47.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.94.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

