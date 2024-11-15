Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Bonterra Energy FY2024 Earnings

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bonterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

TSE:BNE opened at C$3.25 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. The stock has a market cap of C$121.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.53.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.14 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.83%.

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.