Atb Cap Markets Has Positive Outlook for TSE:PEY Q1 Earnings

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$15.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$11.09 and a 1-year high of C$16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$516,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.31 per share, with a total value of C$61,244.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,675 shares of company stock worth $522,419 and sold 188,740 shares worth $2,744,924. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.16%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

