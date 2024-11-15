Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) General Counsel Sells $4,055,520.00 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $4,055,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,966,939.84. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astera Labs alerts:

On Wednesday, October 9th, Philip Mazzara sold 25,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,518,500.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70.

Astera Labs Stock Down 0.9 %

Astera Labs stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth $639,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth $530,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 16.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth $3,877,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at about $379,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.