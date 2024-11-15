Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Sells $1,136,880.00 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Manuel Alba sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $1,136,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,841,180.62. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Manuel Alba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astera Labs alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,861,840.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $100.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.