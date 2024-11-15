Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $212.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $194.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.92. 16,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.18. Assurant has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $217.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at $593,962.88. This represents a 14.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 509.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

