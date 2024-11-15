Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the October 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.9028 dividend. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

