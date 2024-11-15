Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.520-7.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $247.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.15. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $249.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,114. This represents a 10.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.