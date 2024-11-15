Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.96.

Datadog Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,808.55. This represents a 16.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,985.26. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,579 shares of company stock worth $40,386,541. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

