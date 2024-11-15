Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after buying an additional 105,355 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Quanta Services by 8.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 892.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $323.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.97 and a 1-year high of $335.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.64%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 68.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.