Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 722 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

