Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,560.68 ($70.08) and traded as high as GBX 6,280 ($79.14). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 6,268 ($78.99), with a volume of 763,448 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($81.92) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($88.22) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($77.50) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,537.86 ($69.79).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHT

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Ashtead Group

The firm has a market cap of £27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,354.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,744.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,565.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,880 ($74.10), for a total value of £58,800 ($74,102.08). 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.