Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASND. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 6.6 %

ASND traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.49. The company had a trading volume of 263,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,789. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.13 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after acquiring an additional 229,995 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,133,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,523,000 after acquiring an additional 170,942 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,866,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,760,000 after acquiring an additional 155,971 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

