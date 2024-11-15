Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Price Target to $8.50

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.25 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 93.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quantum Computing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Quantum Computing by 17.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

