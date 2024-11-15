Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Price Target to $8.50

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.25 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 93.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Quantum Computing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.69.
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Quantum Computing
Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum Computing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows That Could Be Top Buys Right Now
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.