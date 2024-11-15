Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Announces RAD’s Feature in NBC Affiliate KSDK’s News Report

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX), a company specializing in AI-driven security and productivity solutions, disclosed in a recent 8-K filing on November 15, 2024, that their subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), was featured in a news segment by NBC affiliate KSDK. The report titled “AITX’s RAD Featured in NBC Affiliate KSDK’s Coverage of St. Louis AI Security Deployment” showcased the successful deployment of two ROSA™ security solutions in downtown St. Louis.

The ROSA devices, developed to enhance safety and security in urban environments, were deployed in response to various city ordinance violations, including loitering, narcotics trafficking, solicitation, and aggressive panhandling. This proactive approach aims to improve safety measures and transform security in St. Louis’s downtown area.

Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD, expressed gratitude to the city of St. Louis and KSDK for the opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of their technology in urban safety enhancement. He noted the city’s commitment to exploring innovative security solutions, hinting at potential future safety initiatives for the community.

Troy McCanna, RAD’s Chief Security Officer, emphasized the rewarding experience of witnessing RAD’s technology in action in St. Louis and highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts with cities to create secure downtown environments. He stressed RAD’s dedication to working closely with various municipalities to enhance safety and security measures.

ROSA™, a compact and award-winning security solution, integrates AI-driven analytics such as human, firearm, and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, and responsive digital signage. RAD’s technology has proven effective in combating issues like theft, trespassing, and loitering across diverse locations, including retail centers, hospital campuses, and construction sites.

Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) is a subsidiary of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., renowned for its AI-powered autonomous security solutions that optimize operational efficiency and reduce costs for organizations. By leveraging RAD’s advanced security technologies like ROSA™, RIO™, and AVA™, businesses can enhance situational awareness and achieve significant ROI.

AITX, through RAD, is revolutionizing the security industry by offering AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service that deliver substantial cost savings compared to traditional manned guarding services. With a broad clientele base and a pipeline of potential clients, RAD anticipates a recurring revenue stream as it continues to expand its market presence and deploy innovative security solutions.

Despite the positive developments highlighted in the filing, it is essential to note the cautionary disclosure about forward-looking statements provided by AITX. The company reminds investors that forward-looking statements involve subjective judgment and analysis and are not guarantees of future performance.

The full press release regarding RAD’s recent deployment in downtown St. Louis can be accessed at https://youtu.be/IjNFZHsILAA. Interested parties can learn more about RAD’s cutting-edge security solutions at www.radsecurity.com.

